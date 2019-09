NEWS RELEASE:

The Roanoke County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a grand larceny that occurred on Monday, September 2 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Peters Creek Road. More than $500 and mainly tools were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Saul at the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8641.