Remembering 9/11 … 18 years later in Salem

Outside of Salem’s Fire Station Number One there’s a 9/11 memorial created from steel beams that came from the World Trade Center Towers – which fell after the terrorist attacks 18 years ago today. More on an annual ceremony held there this morning from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

