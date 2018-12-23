Police respond to fight call at skate center

From Roanoke County Police: On 12/23/2018 Officers from Roanoke County and Roanoke City PD responded to Star City Skate Center at 140 Hershberger Rd. in Roanoke County in reference to a disturbance where juveniles were fighting. Upon arrival Officers encountered numerous teenage juveniles and some adults, close to 200 individuals in all. There was reports of shots being fired by some of the juvenile when Officers arrived . Officers found no victims or suspects on arrival. At this point in time there is no evidence to corroborate the shots fired complaint. All of the juveniles were turned over to their parents or a care taker. This case is still under investigation.