Blue Ridge Parkway remains open during fed shutdown

From the National Park Service: During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Park roads, overlooks, and trails on the Blue Ridge Parkway will remain accessible to visitors weather permitting. Emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at the Blue Ridge Parkway, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing if applicable). Some lodging, restaurants, and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities (such as the Southern Highland Craft Guild at the Folk Art Center). Reservations at park hotels for instance, should be confirmed by contacting the concessioner that operates the hotel or visiting their website.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.

Specific details of the operating status of Blue Ridge Parkway facilities during the federal government shutdown are: