One adult, three children escape house fire

News release: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 4:20p.m., on Saturday, December 22, 2018 to the 5200 block of Darby Road, in the North County area of Roanoke County for the report of a residential structure fire. As crews approached the scene they could see heavy black smoke in the area. First arriving crews found a single story home with heavy fire on one front corner. The home was occupied by one adult, and three children, one of whom was a guest at the time of the fire. Everyone made it out of the home safely and were not injured. One adult was not at home at the time of the fire. Two pet turtles were rescued from the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 25 minutes. The family will be displaced and the American Red Cross will be assisting them. Crews from North County, Hollins, Vinton, Cave Spring, Fort Lewis, and the City of Roanoke responded to the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause.