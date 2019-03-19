Police: Officer fires at car after seeing gun pointed at patrol unit

Roanoke City Police say an officer fired at a person who pointed a gun at them while in a vehicle. It happened today after the officers heard the sound of gunshots near 17th and Loudon Northwest. Police say they found the vehicle unoccupied a few minutes later several blocks away. There are no injuries reported.

From Roanoke Police: On March 19, 2019 at approximately 3 pm, Roanoke Police were in the area of 17th Street and Loudon Avenue NW investigating a nuisance call. While officers were on the scene, they heard the sound of gunshots and observed a vehicle driving in the area. As the vehicle drove past the officers, they saw a gun pointed at them. One officer fired his service weapon at the occupant. The vehicle left the scene and was located unoccupied a few minutes later on 12th Street NW. No injuries have been reported as of this release. In accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police have been notified and will be conducting the investigation.