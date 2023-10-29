Police investigating after man found shot in Nw Roanoke

On October 28, 2023 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were patrolling the area of 10th Street and Grayson Avenue NW when they heard several shots fired nearby. As officers began to respond to that area, they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Rugby Blvd NW. Responding officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole in front of a residence in the area. Officers did not locate a driver or any occupants of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.

Minutes later, officers were notified that a person with a gunshot wound was at a residence in the 1700 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the front porch of the residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the male victim was driving the vehicle when he was struck by gunfire, which led to the crash. Further details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.