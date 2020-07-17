Police investigate shooting near Washington Park in Roanoke

From Roanoke Police Department: On July 17, 2020 at around 4:00pm, Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the area near Washington Park. While responding officers were at the scene, they were notified that an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers were able to determine that the incident occurred in the lower level of Washington Park. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.