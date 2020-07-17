Roanoke illegal fireworks accident causes permanent disfigurement

NEWS RELEASE: On Wednesday evening, July 15th, 2020, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a call for a traumatic injury. Upon arrival units found a resident who sustained significant injury from improper use of an illegal firework. These contributing factors will likely result in permanent disfigurement to the patients injured extremities. No criminal charges will be filed in this incident.

With the increase of fireworks in the area, Roanoke Fire-EMS would like to again stress the importance of firework safety and laws regarding types of fireworks that are illegal within the State of Virginia.

The City of Roanoke E-911 Center has recorded 91 calls for fireworks since July 5th alone. Fireworks are responsible for thousands of fires and injuries each year. While we always recommend watching a professional show, we understand that COVID-19 has cancelled many of them.

If you plan to enjoy fireworks on your own remember these safety tips:

Never pick up a firework while it is lit

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully

Lastly, in Virginia, it is illegal to possess, use, store, sell, or handle any firework that explodes, rises into the air, travels laterally, or fires projectiles into the air.