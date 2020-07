Don’t like ATM’s? Many who do not learn to adjust anyway

One of the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen upon banks and credit unions – and many of their customers. At Roanoke Valley Community Credit Union, President Woody Windley says the trend was already there – people coming in for cash far less than a few decades ago. But once COVID arrived, many more switched over to ATM’s and electronic banking. And that, he says, will lead some institutions to rethink how to best use branches in the future, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

