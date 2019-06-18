Police: Charges pending, speed a factor in accident that kills Roanoke woman

| By

State Police say speed is believed to be a factor in an accident that took the life of a Roanoke woman. State Police say it happened yesterday south of Martinsville in Henry County. Troopers say 30-year-old Jessica McConnell was a passenger in a van that struck a utility pole and overturned; she was pronounced dead the scene. Police say charges are pending again the driver, 42-year-old Cory Hampton of Ridgeway.

NEWS RELEASE: PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper S.R. Ball is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Jun 17) at 9:43 a.m. on Old Sand Road, near Martin Road in Henry County. A 2007 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling east on Old Sand Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and overturned. The vehicle was driven by Cory W. Hampton, 42, of Ridgeway, Va. Mr. Hampton was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash. The passenger, Jessica N. McConnell, 30, of Roanoke, Va. was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor, and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.