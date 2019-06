Suspects collared in Rocky Mount homicide

| By

There are now two people under arrest after the first confirmed homicide in Rocky Mount in over 20 years. 26 year old Tony Bruce was found on Bland Street last night with a gunshot wound; efforts to revive him at a hospital were unsuccessful. After a forensics investigation and witness interviews two suspects were arrested in Henry County this morning. Rocky Mount police believe the unidentified suspects and the shooting victim knew each other.