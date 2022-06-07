72 year old dies after being hit by tractor trailer in Bedford County

Updated information From Virginia State Police: The Virginia State Police is investigating a pedestrian being struck in Bedford County.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:50 a.m. this morning on Route 460, near Candle Lane. A 72 year-old male was walking west on Route 460 in the roadway and was struck by a westbound tractor-trailer.

Bedford County 911 received a call from a passer-by shortly prior to the crash, stating that a male was walking in the roadway, but before any units could respond, the pedestrian had been struck.

State Police Troopers are in the process of locating the next-of-kin to make notification, once that is completed more information will follow.

