Man dies after fight in Roanoke

From Roanoke City Police Department – On June 5, 2022 at approximately 11:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a suspicious call regarding a person down in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male lying on the ground in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation indicated that the man was involved in a physical altercation with an adult male subject who was located on scene by officers. That man was transported to the Roanoke Police Department for an interview with Detectives. It was determined that the men engaged in a verbal altercation, which escalated to a physical fight. The incident appears to be isolated and the two men are known to one another. While being treated at the hospital, the injured man passed away from injuries sustained during the physical altercation.

As of this release, no charges have been filed regarding this offense, but Detectives will be consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.