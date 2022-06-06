Montgomery County man held on murder charges

On Sunday June 5, 2022 deputies received a report of a missing adult. Friends and family had been unable to contact 44 year old Crystal Hannah of Elliston. During the course of the investigation the remains of Crystal Hannah were located in a wooded area in the 2600 block of Northfork Road in Elliston. After consulting with the Montgomery County Commonwealth Attorney, 38 year old James Hunter Stallard was charged with second degree murder and concealing a dead body. Stallard is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.