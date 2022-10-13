Our political analyst says cable news is building Youngkin’s national profile

| By

Governor Youngkin is proving to be a popular draw to appear alongside candidates in other states. State Democrats denounce the travels, but our political analyst says is national news media is largely responsible for his increased national profile. Democrats say Youngkin is placing personal ambitions ahead of Virginia’s own needs. They question how much taxpayer money has been spent on his political travel and say records produced so far are inadequate. Youngkin dismisses such questions, saying he pays for all political travel. State Police say they spent more than $18,000 for security duty for Youngkin travels between March and September, but say it was for personal travel only, not political. Democrats say more information needs to be released. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: