Some early voters ask where are races for president or governor

Roanoke County’s Director of Elections says some early voters are asking why they can’t vote for governor or president, even if those races are not on the ballot this year. The next presidential election is two years away, and Virginia governor comes one year after that, but Roanoke County Director of Elections Anna Cloeter says some early voters don’t realize it. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

The deadline to register for this year’s elections is Monday, October 17. CLICK HERE for Virginia’s voter registration portal.