One person taken to hospital after fire in Salem

From Salem Fire & EMS:The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 6 Bowman Ave. this evening at approximately 7:59 p.m.Four people were home at the time of the fire,and one person was transported by ambulance to LewisGale Medical Center after suffering minor smoke inhalation. The first units arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from the building. Firefighters located the fire in the basement of the structure and brought it under control within 13 minutes of the arrival of the first engine. The building did sustain fire and smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the basement.Approximately 19 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) responded to the call. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and currently there is no damage estimate. The displaced residents are receiving assistance from family members.