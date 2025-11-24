ODU football coach Ricky Rahne rejects ‘rumors’ he is joining James Franklin at Virginia Tech
Old Dominion Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne spoke to reporters recently about whether or not he has talked with Virginia Tech football James Franklin about joining Franklin’s staff in Blacksburg.
Audio courtesy of 247 Sports. This comes after Franklin attended ODU’s game against Troy about a week before taking the job at Virginia Tech. Rahne served as an assistant coach under Franklin at Vanderbilt and Penn State.