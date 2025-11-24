ROANOKE, Va. – Nelson Deras-Pineda, 43, an illegal immigrant from Honduras with a history of driving under the influence and fleeing the scenes of traffic accidents, as well as entering the United States without authorization, was sentenced today to eight months in federal prison for illegal reentry by a previously removed alien.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to hold accountable those individuals who flout the immigration laws of the United States,” Acting United States Attorney Robert N. Tracci said today.

According to court documents, Deras-Pineda was arrested in June 2025 by the Roanoke City Police Department on felony DUI charges, his third DUI arrest in the last 10 years. Roanoke City officers contacted Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Washington to conduct an Immigration Alien Query. At that time, it was determined that Deras-Pineda was in the United States illegally having previously entered the country in January 2003 and May 2006. He was subsequently removed following each of those illegal entries.

Deras-Pineda again reentered the United States, illegally and without authorization, at an unknown date following his 2006 removal.

Deras-Pineda has prior state convictions for fleeing the scene of an accident, driving without a license, and three DUIs.

Robert N. Tracci, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia made the announcement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, investigated the case for the United States.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene R. Day prosecuted the case for the United States.