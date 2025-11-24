Something you don’t see every day – a car being lifted out of the 4th floor of a room at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem this morning. The ’88 Chevy Nova – minus the engine – was used for physical therapy routines. If a patient ready to go home couldn’t get in and out of the car on their own, they would have to pay for a transport service, which can run into the thousands of dollars. In its place a 2020 Chevy Equinox will succeed the 88′ Nova in that 4th floor Physical Therapy room. Elise Manning is program director for in-patient rehab at LewisGale:

