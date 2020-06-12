Number of new COVID cases is declining in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 testing numbers show a sharp increase today, but officials say it reflects backlog of 43,000 tests from two laboratories that are now reporting electronically. Even with that test backlog now cleared, the VDH reports 490 new confirmed cases statewide in the latest 24-reporting period, and that is lower than the seven-day moving average of 665 — and well below the daily peak of 1,550 on May 26.

In the Roanoke Valley, there are now 232 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Roanoke City since the virus first arrived, 132 in Roanoke County, 43 in Salem, and 44 in Botetourt County. The VDH defines “probable” as “symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19.”

NEWS RELEASE: (Richmond, Va.) – Today, COVID-19 diagnostic testing data reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will reflect a sharp increase in PCR SARS-CoV-2 tests completed in Virginia. Today’s testing report includes 43,000 PCR tests. Two laboratories began electronic reporting to VDH this week, allowing a backlog of negative tests to be included in today’s testing report. Positive test results from these labs were hand entered into the system when they were received to support follow-up by public health staff. The addition of these negative tests will result in a decrease in the percent of positive PCR tests. One lab had roughly 18,000 results and the other had around 13,500 results. The remainder of the figure reflects regular daily reporting. VDH reports labs by lab report date on our website. These results will be presented based on the actual date the laboratory reported the test result.

All labs in the Commonwealth are considered disease information reporters. Therefore the names of the labs are considered confidential by the Code of Virginia sections 32.1 -36 and 32.1-38 so VDH cannot release this information.