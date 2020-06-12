Man found shot in roadway, illegal drugs in his home

NEWS RELEASE: On June 11, 2020 at approximately 23:49pm, the Martinsville/Henry County 911 Center received a call in reference to a gunshot wound at South Creek Mobile Home Park, Collinsville, Virginia. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located a male victim in the roadway of the mobile home park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jose Lorenzo Justice, 28, of 106 South Creek Ct., Collinsville, VA, was air lifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated.

Through the course of the investigation illegal narcotics were seized inside the residence of the victim where the incident is believed to have occurred.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward