AAA: Interest in summer road travel picks up again

As we approach mid-June, this is the time that the summer travel season typically kicks into high gear. AAA Mid-Atlantic says while overall summer travel is noticeably down, the interest in travel within the US is now increasing, especially road trips closer to home. But you are urged to keep an eye on the latest COVID-related news, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

