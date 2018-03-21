Now it’s the wind: advisory issued for region

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region from 8:00 tonight through noon tomorrow. Forecasters say gusts could reach 50 miles per hour, and that could increase chances of trees and power lines coming down, especially after the heavy wet snow of the last 24 hours.

Weather Statement: The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to noon EDT Thursday. Locations: The New River Valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains between Carroll and Amherst Counties, the southern Shenandoah Valley, Alleghany Highlands and eastern Greenbrier County.