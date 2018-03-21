Gov. Northam renews call for Medicaid expansion

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Gov. Ralph Northam is renewing his call for the General Assembly to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income Virginians. During a press conference Wednesday, Northam unveiled the budget he will propose to lawmakers when they return for a special session in April. It includes language that would expand Medicaid. Lawmakers adjourned the regular session earlier this month without passing a budget due to an impasse between the House and Senate over Medicaid expansion. The House supported it while the Senate did not. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans. Northam, a Democrat, says his proposal will “guide the discussion,” but he’s open to working with both chambers. The state government will shut down on July 1 if no budget is passed.