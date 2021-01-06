Northam: Va will roll out widespread vaccination program ASAP

Governor Northam says Virginia is developing a statewide COVID-19 vaccination program that will include a website where you can register and schedule to receive your doses. Northam says the state’s goal is to administer 25,000 vaccine doses per day, about double the current number.

For now, the governor says some clinics have not administered all the vaccines distributed to them and he urges them to “put shots in arms” as soon as possible or face reduced future allocations. Northam promises public release of figures showing where all vaccine doses were sent and how many have been administered from each location.

Northam says administering the program is “complex stuff” with many components, and just as Virginia was able to greatly increase the number of daily tests last spring and summer, the vaccination program will increase to meet its goal as well.

The governor says the state faces “a long winter ahead”, with at least one model from the University of Virginia suggesting the already record number of daily cases may continue to rise into mid-February.

