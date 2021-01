Local legislators on 2020 and 2021 General Assembly sessions

The 2021 Virginia General Assembly session convenes next Wednesday – it may seem to many like the 2020 “special session” just wrapped up. Last month local state legislators joined the Roanoke Kiwanis Club for a preview. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has this recap, In Depth.

