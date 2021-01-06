GOP: Northam administration is mishandling vaccine distribution

Virginia Republicans are criticizing the state’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines already received, saying it has been wholly inadequate — and reflective of what they say are earlier Northam administration failures dealing with the pandemic. State health officials don’t quarrel with the numbers, but they say there are several factors involved. One is the time necessary to move doses from a regional location to local clinics. Another, they say, is the time lag between the time a vaccine is administered and later reported to the state. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

