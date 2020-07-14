Northam orders stronger enforcement of state COVID restrictions

Governor Northam says Virginia must strongly enforce COVID-19 restrictions to slow and reverse a recent increase in cases, especially in the Hampton Roads region. Northam has directed state health officials to implement stronger enforcement procedures, particularly against businesses like restaurants. He has also directed the ABC to ready an order that will call for an earlier nightly cutoff of alcohol sales.

Northam says recent increases are due largely to young adults who he says have “flouted the rules”, and he will not hesitate to renew tighter restrictions — including reduced limits on gathering sizes — if the COVID case count continues rising again.

(This story will be updated.)