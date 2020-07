Last Delta Dental State Open kicks off with youth clinic

The last Delta Dental State Open of Virginia teed off today with a youth clinic and a check for $19,000 dollars donated to the First Tee of Roanoke Valley youth program. After 7 years the State Open – featuring some of the top amateur and professional golfers in the Commonwealth – will move from the Ballyhack Golf Club in Mount Pleasant to another region. Chris Pyle is with Roanoke-based Delta Dental of Virginia:

7-14 Delta Open#1-WEB