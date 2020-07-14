Free drive-up COVID testing begins in Roanoke Valley

The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing events in the Roanoke Valley for the first time, starting today (Tuesday, July 14) at the Salem Civic Center from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Doctor Molly O’Dell with the health department says until now, they’ve had to concentrate what testing abilities and funding they had on outbreaks and locations like group living facilities. These drive-up tests indicate if you currently harbor the virus, but not if you did so in the past. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

07-14 COVID Testing Wrap2-WEB

Future scheduled drive-up COVID-19 tests:

July 21 — Botetourt County Health Department 5:00-7:00 pm

July 23 — Green Ridge Recreation Center 5:00-7:00 pm

July 28 — Roanoke City Health Department 5:00-7:00 pm

July 29 — Craig County Health Center 5:00-7:00 pm