Northam: most state workers MUST be vaccinated

| By

(AP) Most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing under a new requirement announced by Governor Ralph Northam today. The order will take effect on September 1st and will apply to more than 120,000 executive branch employees. It comes amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. Most cases involve the unvaccinated. President Joe Biden and a growing number of state and local governments and major employers are taking an increasingly hard line against vaccine holdouts.

