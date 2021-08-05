Northam: public school students and staff should be masked per state law

| By

Effective September 1 most state workers will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be able to prove it – or submit to testing every week. That was the word from Governor Ralph Northam today – who also appeared to throw down the gauntlet in saying that public school students and staff should be masked this fall – based on a new state law tied to CDC advisories. Those school divisions that do NOT abide by the mandatory mask advisory should, quote, “have a frank discussion with their legal counsel,” says Northam.