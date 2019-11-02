No one injured in Roanoke County fire

PRESS RELEASE:Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about Noon, on Saturday,November 2,2019 to the 300 block of Sunflower Drive,which is located in the Vinton area,for the report of a residential structure fire.First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton)found heavy black smoke coming from one end of the two-story, vinyl sided home.The home was occupied by 2 adults and 2 cats at the time of the fire and all made it out of the house safely. One other adult who lives at the home was out of town. The fire was brought under control in about 24 minutes. There is a significant amount of fire damage to the home. There were no other injuries. The three adults will be displaced and the American Red Cross will be assisting them. Units from Vinton, North County, Mount Pleasant,and the City of Roanoke responded to the fire.The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimate damages.