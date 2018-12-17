New William Byrd head football coach named

From Roanoke County Public Schools: William Byrd High School Principal Tammy Newcomb has named Bradley Lutz as the new head football coach for the Terriers. Lutz replaces long-time head coach Jeff Highfill, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 football season. Lutz comes to WBHS from Broadway High School where he served as the head football coach since 2009. During his tenor at Broadway, the Gobblers reached the Region 3 playoffs three times, winning the region in 2011. Lutz was named the Valley District Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2014. He also was named the Daily News Record Coach of the Year in 2011. Off the field, Lutz is dedicated to recognizing the service of veterans. In 2015, Lutz was recognized nationally by the NFL and the Today Show for his efforts as part of the Together We Make Football program. “I am thrilled that we have a coach of such high caliber who will continue the tradition of excellence here at William Byrd,” said Newcomb. “I’m also very proud of Coach Lutz’ dedication recognizing veterans and to helping our student athletes become leaders in their community,” Newcomb added.