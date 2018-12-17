Opening of new Franklin Road bridge delayed

The completion of the Franklin Road Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway tracks has been delayed until Mid-March 2019. Roanoke City says the two-month delay is due to significant rain from hurricane events in September and October that prevented concrete from being poured and the early onset of colder weather.

From Roanoke City: The completion of the Franklin Road Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway has been delayed until Mid-March 2019. The delay is due to significant rain from hurricane events in September and October, and the onset of colder weather earlier than expected. The rain events delayed pouring the concrete bridge deck in September and October. The contractor was delayed due to having to reschedule the deck bridge pours and coordinating available time with Norfolk Southern to access the deck. The onset of colder weather, along with the recent snowfall, has impeded the contractor’s last remaining major work item of the pouring the concrete barrier (sidewall) or parapet along the bridge. Also, with the early onset of colder weather, the contractor will have to take more care, time and precautions constructing the barrier.