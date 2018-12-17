One injured, home damaged in Bedford County fire

One person is hospitalized after an overnight house fire in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department’s Facebook page reports firefighters were summoned around 1:30 am to the 1300 block of Belltown Road a few miles east of Bedford – and they arrived to find flames coming from two sides. At last word, the cause was not yet determined.

From the Bedford Fire Department: Bedford Communications alerted Company 1 (Bedford) first due and Company 5 (Forest) second due and RIT for a residential structure fire in the 1300blk of Bell Town Road. Engine 1 with four (4) arrived on scene to find a single-story residential structure with heavy fire showing from sides A (Alpha) and B (Bravo). Ladder 1 with six (6) arrived and conducted searches and ventilation while Wagon 1 with four (4) assisted with water supply. One resident was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported and the incident is being investigated by BCOFR Fire Marshall’s Office.