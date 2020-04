New website shows how many beds, ventilators are available statewide

The association that represents Virginia hospitals now has a website that allows you track how many beds and ventilators are currently in use – and how many remain available. Among other things it shows is that right now: about a quarter of all available ventilators are currently being used – but of that number, more than half are for patients with conditions other than COVID-19. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here to see the “On-line data dashboard”.