How do laundromats deal with COVID? Start by removing all the chairs

| By

Laundromats are not businesses where social distancing is the typical norm. So in this coronavirus era, owners are quickly coming up with ways to comply. The owner of six Roanoke-area businesses has removed all the chairs so customers will wait in their cars. And they are asked to do their folding now at home, not on the laundromats’ tables. WFIR’s Evan Jones spoke with Peter Schenck, owner of About Clean, who says his customers have been amazing:

04-08 Laundromats Wrap2