Wild chase ends without incident in Roanoke County

(excerpted from Roanoke County release) Roanoke County Police responded late this morning to a call on Blacksburg Rd. involving a male beating a female and forcing her into an SUV. Officers were notified that the male in the SUV was shooting at other vehicle’s tires while driving. On Newport Rd the female was able to get out of the vehicle, which the male drove up on Brush Rd. A multi-jurisdictional chase ensued – even including a state police helicopter and a SWAT team. Finally the male suspect surrendered without further incident around 2:00 p.m. 32-year old Derek Besase has been taken to the Roanoke County Jail. The female victim did not require hospitalization. No word on the charges yet.