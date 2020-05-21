New school to offer education both in classrooms and at home

| By

A new school will open this September in Roanoke, one offering an unusual combination of in-class and home schooling, and there is already a waiting list for the lower grades. It’s called Cornerstone Classical Academy, and the big difference over other Roanoke Valley schools is the hybrid education model. School officials say that and volunteer leadership by board members, mean tuition is significantly lower than most private schools. Cornerstone Classical Academy’s classrooms will be conducted in space at The Church at Grandin Village. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

05-21 Cornerstone Classical Wrap-WEB