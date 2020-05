Northam: Medicaid expansion may have lessened the impact of COVID-19 in Va.

| By

A day after being called “a crazy governor” at the White House by President Trump, Governor Ralph Northam appeared to take a mild swipe at the president while touting how Medicaid expansion in Virginia may have lessened the impact of COVID-19. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

5-21 Northem Wrap-web