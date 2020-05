Honors for Hokies hoops coach; Byron will fly Liberty colors on track Sunday

| By

Virginia Tech Hokies assistant basketball coach Christian Webster has been named to ESPN’s 40 under 40 list, along with some of the top head coaches and assistants in the nation. And NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron and Liberty University online student will drive a Liberty-sponsored car at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

5-21 WPLY web