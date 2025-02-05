New plays at Mill Mountain Theatre and Attic Productions; two artist exhibitions opening Gene Marrano February 5, 2025 1 min read From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Share: Continue Reading Previous: A little dissonance builds a strong relationship and is the theme of a new play at Mill Mountain TheatreNext: Docs for Morgan game tonight preserves Morgan’s legacy Related Stories 1 min read The Taubman Museum of Art’s 67th Sidewalk Art Show is looking for artists Denise Membreno February 7, 2025 1 min read Immersive art exhibit ‘Strawberry Milk’ debuts in downtown Roanoke Ian Price February 6, 2025 1 min read Roanoke Fire-EMS opens new training center of its own Gene Marrano February 6, 2025