New Glenvar High principal is no stranger to the school

News release: The Roanoke County School Board has named Dr. Corie Franklin as the new principal at Glenvar High School, effective July 1. Dr. Franklin replaces Jamie Soltis who was named the new Director of Secondary Instruction.

Dr. Franklin first joined Roanoke County Public Schools (RCPS) in 2000 as a teacher at William Byrd High School. In 2003, she left Roanoke County Public Schools to serve as a principal in Montgomery County. Dr. Franklin returned to RCPS in 2006 as an assistant principal at Northside High School. She became the assistant principal at Glenvar Middle School in 2011 and was named the assistant principal at Glenvar High School in 2017.

Dr. Franklin holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Tech, a Master’s Degree in curriculum and instruction from Virginia Tech and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

“Dr. Franklin has shown incredible leadership for many years and I’m very pleased she will continue that leadership as the principal at Glenvar High School,” said Dr. Greg Killough, Superintendent of RCPS. “Dr. Franklin will continue the tradition of educational excellence at Glenvar,” Dr. Killough said.