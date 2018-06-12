Assistant principals named at six Roanoke County schools

News release: The Roanoke County School Board has selected new assistant principals for six schools in Roanoke County, effective July 1.

The board has named Paulus Alan Moore as a new assistant principal for William Byrd High School. Moore first joined Roanoke County Public Schools (RCPS) in 2011 as a teacher at Cave Spring High School. In 2017, he moved to William Byrd High School as a teacher. Moore holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Roanoke College and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Radford University.

Melanie Fisher will become the new assistant principal for the Burton Center for Arts & Technology. Fisher began with RCPS as an instructional assistant at Hidden Valley Middle School. In 2001, she moved to William Byrd Middle School as a teacher. She left RCPS in 2006 and returned in 2013 to serve as an instructor at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, where she teaches today. Fisher holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Tech, a Master’s Degree in special education from Radford University and a second Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Radford University.

The board has selected Elizabeth Vaught-Jenkins as the new assistant principal for Penn Forest Elementary School. Vaught-Jenkins joined RCPS in 1994 as a teacher at Burlington Elementary School. She moved to Penn Forest in 1999 and has served as a teacher there since. Vaught-Jenkins holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Tech, a Master’s Degree in Music from Arizona State University and an Educational Specialist’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech.

Theresa Kabath has been named the new assistant principal at Herman L. Horn Elementary School. Prior to joining RCPS, she worked in Pulaski County and Roanoke City for ten years and also has worked at Virginia Western Community College. In 2017, she became a school counselor for Fort Lewis and Masons Cove elementary schools. Kabath holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Human Development from Radford University. Additionally, she is certified in Educational Leadership.

The board has selected Jennifer Gravely as the new assistant principal for Oak Grove Elementary School. Gravely is new to Roanoke County Public Schools. She has served as a teacher and instructional coach in Franklin County. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Concord University and a Master’s Degree in administration and supervision from Averett University.

Close, who has served as a teacher at South Salem Elementary School since 2006, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Radford University.

“I’m very pleased that we have a new group of leaders coming to our schools,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Killough. “These individuals have a wealth of expertise to bring to their respective schools and I know they will be welcome additions to the staff at each school,” Dr. Killough said.