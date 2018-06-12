Coming in November: Corey Stewart vs. Tim Kaine

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Corey Stewart has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Virginia and will face incumbent Tim Kaine in the November general election. Stewart beat state lawmaker Nick Freitas and Chesapeake minister E.W. Jackson in Tuesday’s race. Stewart is a conservative provocateur who often feuds with members of his party. He’s a one-time state chairman of President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and nearly won the 2017 Republican nomination for governor. He has pledged to run a “vicious” campaign against Kaine. Former governor and 2016 vice-presidential candidate Kaine didn’t face primary opposition. The Democrat is the early favorite to win the general election. Virginia Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in nearly a decade, and Kaine has a massive fundraising advantage over Stewart.

Here is a portion of his victory speech to supporters Tuesday night:

06-12 Stewart Victory-WEB

Click here for primary results.