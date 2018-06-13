600 female veterans expected to attend Virginia summit

| By

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – More than 600 people are expected to attend the fifth annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit this week. Virginia has one of the largest populations of female veterans in the U.S., with the state now home to more than 100,000. The state Department of Veterans Services will host the summit Thursday and Friday at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria. The summit will include nationally-known speakers and discussion group leaders on a wide variety of subjects of interest to female veterans and active duty service women transitioning to civilian life. Speakers will include former First Ladies of Virginia Anne Holton and Dorothy McAuliffe, and members of Virginia’s congressional delegation.