Music amongst the zoo animals: Acoustic Fest is coming

| By

Lions, Tigers, and Beers? The Mill Mountain Zoo is throwing another “Acoustic Fest” and will be featuring a local brewery. For the third year in a row, the Mill Mountain Zoo will host the festival where visitors will be able to hear local musicians amongst the animals this coming weekend. WFIR’s Madison Everett has the story:

